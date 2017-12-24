The Website
24 December 2017 Last Updated at 12:36 pm National

West Bengal: Trinamool Congress Leading By Over 15,000 Votes In Sabang By-Election

Outlook Web Bureau
West Bengal: Trinamool Congress Leading By Over 15,000 Votes In Sabang By-Election
File-Representative Image
West Bengal: Trinamool Congress Leading By Over 15,000 Votes In Sabang By-Election
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Trinamool Congress candidate Gita Rani Bhunia was leading by over 15,000 votes over the Left Front's Rita Mondal in the sixth round of counting of the by-poll to the Sabang Assembly constituency in West Bengal.

Ms Bhunia got around 35,000 votes while Ms Mondal bagged over 19,000, reported IANS.

The BJP candidate, Antara Bhattacharyya was in the third position with around 15,000 votes. Congress' Chiranjib Bhowmick has bagged nearly 9,000 votes.

The by-poll were necessitated after the sitting Congress MLA Manas Bhunia resigned to cross over to the Trinamool. He was later elected as a Rajya Sabha member representing TMC.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau West Bengal Trinamool Congress By-election / Bypoll National Reportage

