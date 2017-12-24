West Bengal: Trinamool Congress Leading By Over 15,000 Votes In Sabang By-Election

Trinamool Congress candidate Gita Rani Bhunia was leading by over 15,000 votes over the Left Front’s Rita Mondal in the sixth round of counting of the by-poll to the Sabang Assembly constituency in West Bengal.

Ms Bhunia got around 35,000 votes while Ms Mondal bagged over 19,000, reported IANS.

The BJP candidate, Antara Bhattacharyya was in the third position with around 15,000 votes. Congress' Chiranjib Bhowmick has bagged nearly 9,000 votes.

The by-poll were necessitated after the sitting Congress MLA Manas Bhunia resigned to cross over to the Trinamool. He was later elected as a Rajya Sabha member representing TMC.