West Bengal Riots: BJP Spokesperson Posts 2002 Gujarat Riots Image, Calls For Protest
After a man was arrested for allegedly trying to incite communal violence via a social media post in West Bengal yesterday, Twitter users pointed out how BJP spokesperson was doing the same in a tweet.
"Speak-up because it is already too late! Join in at 5 PM today at Jantar Mantar," Sharma said in a post.
Speak-up because it is already too late! Join in at 5 PM today at Jantar Mantar #SaveBengal #SaveHindus pic.twitter.com/QU5ZT1HkUt— Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) July 8, 2017
Users pointed out how the image was from the Gujarat riots in 2002.
@KolkataPolice BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma Showing Photo of Gujarat riot 2002 and projecting it as a West Bengal Violence pic.twitter.com/wCFspMcbT3— Krishanu Saha (@I_am_Krishanu) July 9, 2017
Sharma had earlier pinned the tweet to her account. After users pointed this out to her, it was replaced by this post.
Since trolls spent a sleepless night covering-up Basirhat violence, sharing media pics of the riots. Hope they report this to @WBPolice too pic.twitter.com/CFW5P4xqB4— Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) July 9, 2017
Earlier, a man was arrested from Sonarpur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district for allegedly trying to incite communal violence, the police said .
Bhabatosh Chatterjee (38) of Rupnagar in Sonarpur was arrested from his residence yesterday for uploading a still photograph on the social media and claiming that it was an image of Baduria, the scene of an ongoing communal unrest, a senior Kolkata Police officer said.
"The accused had uploaded (on the social media) a still photograph of a scene from a film and claimed it to be an image of the atrocities going on at Baduria," he added.
A complaint was filed by a person and subsequently, a Kolkata Police team arrested Chatterjee from his residence, the officer said.
A mobile phone and a laptop were also seized from the residence of the accused, he added.
A city court has sent the accused to police remand till July 11, said the officer.
