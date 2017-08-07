The Website
09 July 2017

West Bengal Riots: BJP Spokesperson Posts 2002 Gujarat Riots Image, Calls For Protest

Earlier, a man was arrested from Sonarpur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district for allegedly trying to incite communal violence
Outlook Web Bureau
After a man was arrested for allegedly trying to incite communal violence via a social media post in West Bengal yesterday, Twitter users pointed out how BJP spokesperson was doing the same in a tweet.

"Speak-up because it is already too late! Join in at 5 PM today at Jantar Mantar," Sharma said in a post. 

 

Users pointed out how the image was from the Gujarat riots in 2002. 

 

 

 

Sharma had earlier pinned the tweet to her account. After users pointed this out to her, it was replaced by this post.

 

 

 

Earlier, a man was arrested from Sonarpur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district for allegedly trying to incite communal violence, the police said .

Bhabatosh Chatterjee (38) of Rupnagar in Sonarpur was arrested from his residence yesterday for uploading a still photograph on the social media and claiming that it was an image of Baduria, the scene of an ongoing communal unrest, a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

"The accused had uploaded (on the social media) a still photograph of a scene from a film and claimed it to be an image of the atrocities going on at Baduria," he added.

A complaint was filed by a person and subsequently, a Kolkata Police team arrested Chatterjee from his residence, the officer said.

A mobile phone and a laptop were also seized from the residence of the accused, he added.

A city court has sent the accused to police remand till July 11, said the officer.

