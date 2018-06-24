West Bengal: One Arrested In BJP Member's Murder Case

The West Bengal CID on Sunday arrested a person from Purulia district for his alleged involvement in the killing of Trilochan Mahato, whom the BJP had claimed as its member.

Punjabi Mahato, 45, was arrested this morning following a prolonged interrogation, a senior CID officer said.

Trilochan's body was found hanging from a tree under Balarampur limits in the district on May 30.

Two mobile phones and two SIM cards, which were hidden at Punjabi's residence, have been seized, the officer said.

"Forensic tests will be conducted on the phones and the SIM cards. Punjabi will be taken to court tomorrow with a prayer for police custody," he added.

An unsigned handwritten note in Bengali found near the body of the 20-year-old victim said that he was "punished for working for the BJP" during the recent rural polls in the state. The same was scribbled behind the T-shirt worn by Trilochan at the time of his death.

The deceased's father, Hariram Mahato, had lodged a case with the Balarampur police station.

He had also filed a writ petition before the Calcutta High Court last week, seeking a CBI probe into the death.

Three days after Trilochan's death, 35-year-old Dulal Kumar was found hanging from a power transmission tower in the district.

The BJP had claimed that Kumar was also its worker.

The saffron party has been organising demonstrations and rallies in different parts of the state, demanding justice for both the victims.

The state government had transferred district SP Joy Biswas following the two incidents.

