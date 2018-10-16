﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  West Bengal Govt Launches 'Khadya Sathi', Extends Food Security To 8.5 Crore People: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Govt Launches 'Khadya Sathi', Extends Food Security To 8.5 Crore People: Mamata Banerjee

Special assistance is also being given to the people of Jangalmahal and Hill areas besides Aila-affected areas and farmers of Singur, tea garden workers as well as the Toto tribe.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 October 2018
West Bengal Govt Launches 'Khadya Sathi', Extends Food Security To 8.5 Crore People: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
File Photo
West Bengal Govt Launches 'Khadya Sathi', Extends Food Security To 8.5 Crore People: Mamata Banerjee
outlookindia.com
2018-10-16T10:51:07+0530

On the ocassion of World Food Day, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that West Bengal government has ensured food security to over 8.5 crore people of the state under the 'Khadya Sathi' scheme.

Special assistance is also being given to the people of Jangalmahal and Hill areas besides Aila-affected areas and farmers of Singur, tea garden workers as well as the Toto
tribe, she said on the World Food Day.

"Today is #WorldFoodDay. We have ensured the food security of more than 8.5 crore people of #Bangla through Khadya Sathi Scheme," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.
"Special assistance is also provided to the people of Jangalmahal and Hill areas, Aila-affected areas, farmers of Singur, tea garden workers & Toto tribe," she added.

The World Food Day is celebrated worldwide on this day to celebrate founding of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations in 1945. It is a day of action dedicated to tackle global hunger.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee Kolkata Food: Policy-Prices-PDS-Security etc National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Bihar Government Declares 206 Blocks Of 23 Districts As Drought-Hit
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters