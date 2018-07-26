West Bengal Assembly Passes Resolution To Change State's Name To 'Bangla'

The West Bengal Assembly has passed a resolution to change the state's name from West Bengal to 'Bangla', reported news agency ANI.

The resolution passed in West Bengal Assembly will now go to the Home Ministry. If Home Ministry gives a green signal then only, the name will be changed to 'Bangla', said the report.

The move is aimed at climbing the alphabetical sequence of state names in which West Bengal appears last in the list now.

Earlier, the Centre had rejected the state government's proposals of having three names Bangla (in Bengali), Bengal (in English) and Bangal (in Hindi).

The Mamata Banerjee government's proposal of renaming West Bengal as "Paschim Bango" in 2011 was also turned down by the Centre.

(Agencies)