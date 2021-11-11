Well, Renowned Entrepreneur And Prolific Architect Vrushabh Patil Shifts To Dubai Seeking Bigger Opportunities

Everyone knows what has happened to the world post-pandemic. The desire to travel around the globe is not at its peak. One such story is of a Mumbai based Architect Vrushabh Patil who took it to the next level by shifting to dreamland. At the same time, the entire world is going to Dubai for the Dubai-Expo 2020. Vrushabh Patil set up his new business in collaboration with some Dubai based Giants in the business. Vrushabh Patil, a name synonymous with success, has now moved to Dubai, where he plans on making dreams out of empty spaces.

It is always difficult to settle in a new place, leave alone a new country.

Vrushabh has been talking with these giants for over two years and was waiting for the right opportunity to make the big move. After a successful run at managing Intel chains like Marrakesh, Mocha, Raasta cafe Pune and more super successful cloud Kitchens in Mumbai, he aims at getting back to his original calling, which is designing spaces. He graduated from Pune University and has further used his expertise in constructing many corporate parks and celebrity homes in India.

What is it that is pulling the world to the Middle East? Dubai has always been a hub for dreamers and achievers because it believes that the "sky is the limit". Vrushabh also wishes to push the envelope with his creation which perhaps could have been difficult in India. According to him, Making a dream home or an office space has to do with how different it can be from the stereotypical regular constructions. One key factor is that the clients must resonate with that emotion. He believes people in Dubai are always game for "something new", which gives him the creative liberty to go beyond his best, every time.

Dubai is home to architectural marvels, with "Burj Khalifa" being its epitome. On being asked about the same to Vrushabh, He said, "You can't make another Burj Khalifa, but I will surely make something that's marvellous. Let's see what the future holds for me."

His company has been hinted at taking over the construction of huge corporate parks In Dubai in coming times. Let's wait and watch while these amazing Architects keep making Dubai "heaven on earth".