Weekly Wrapup: 2018 Honda CR-V, Ford Aspire Facelift, Datsun GO, GO+ Launched & More

Hyundai’s comeback kid, the Santro is set to begin its second innings in the Indian market on October 23, 2018. Official online-only bookings have already begun.
New Launches
We usually come to this at the end of the wrap up but there will be an exception this time. There were a sizeable amount of new car launches and updates in the past week which need your attention. Here’s a lowdown on all of them.
- Tata has launched an XM+ variant of the Hexa which as the name suggests gets added features.
- The 2018 Honda CR-V is back and how? With more seats, features and engine options.
- Tata Tigor has been updated to take on its tough competition.
- The Datsun GO and GO+ are now a lot more capable of plucking at your heart strings, so much so that you buy one. Base variants are even more affordable and features get a significant boost up too.
- You can have your Jaguar F-Pace in a petrol engine now, but only as long as it’s in the Prestige variant.
- Volkswagen has introduced the telematics system and cosmetic enhancements on their Polo, Ameo and Vento.
Latest Developments
- We all collectively agree that the Honda Accord hybrid is blatantly overpriced. But fret not, there will be a slightly more affordable hybrid on its way.
- The upcoming Land Rover Defender is going to get a generation change and we are happy to report, it stays true to its lineage even in the new avatar.
- 2019 BMW X1 facelift has been spied yet again, this time with a bigger infotainment screen.
- One of India’s best selling hatchback, the Maruti Swift has been crash tested and the reports are nowhere near impressive.
- Maruti is testing WagonR based EVs in India for their real-world capabilities.
- 12 new Tata cars across different segments headed our way which including a Toyota Fortuner and Honda City competitor.
- Expect affordable PSA group (Peugeot, Citroen, DS and Opel) vehicles in India as the brand is planning to localise a new platform. What cars will it underpin?
- Tata Harrier engine details revealed. It will get drive modes and a 2.0-litre diesel engine.
- If you are of the thinking that a new car purchase is a hassle, the Mahindra has began leasing program on its entire lineup of passenger cars in select cities.
