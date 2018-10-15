Weekly Wrapup: 2018 Honda CR-V, Ford Aspire Facelift, Datsun GO, GO+ Launched & More

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai’s comeback kid, the Santro is set to begin its second innings in the Indian market on October 23, 2018. Official online-only bookings have already begun.

New Launches

We usually come to this at the end of the wrap up but there will be an exception this time. There were a sizeable amount of new car launches and updates in the past week which need your attention. Here’s a lowdown on all of them.

Tata has launched an XM+ variant of the Hexa which as the name suggests gets added features.

The 2018 Honda CR-V is back and how? With more seats, features and engine options.

Tata Tigor has been updated to take on its tough competition.

The Datsun GO and GO+ are now a lot more capable of plucking at your heart strings, so much so that you buy one. Base variants are even more affordable and features get a significant boost up too.

You can have your Jaguar F-Pace in a petrol engine now, but only as long as it’s in the Prestige variant.

Volkswagen has introduced the telematics system and cosmetic enhancements on their Polo, Ameo and Vento.

Latest Developments

We all collectively agree that the Honda Accord hybrid is blatantly overpriced. But fret not, there will be a slightly more affordable hybrid on its way.

The upcoming Land Rover Defender is going to get a generation change and we are happy to report, it stays true to its lineage even in the new avatar.

2019 BMW X1 facelift has been spied yet again, this time with a bigger infotainment screen.

One of India’s best selling hatchback, the Maruti Swift has been crash tested and the reports are nowhere near impressive.

Maruti is testing WagonR based EVs in India for their real-world capabilities.

12 new Tata cars across different segments headed our way which including a Toyota Fortuner and Honda City competitor.

Expect affordable PSA group (Peugeot, Citroen, DS and Opel) vehicles in India as the brand is planning to localise a new platform. What cars will it underpin?

Tata Harrier engine details revealed. It will get drive modes and a 2.0-litre diesel engine.

If you are of the thinking that a new car purchase is a hassle, the Mahindra has began leasing program on its entire lineup of passenger cars in select cities.

Source: cardekho.com