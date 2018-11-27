﻿
Weekly Wrap-up: New Maruti Ertiga, Mahindra Alturas Driven; Tata Harrier Interior Teased & More

From the launch of the Maruti Ertiga to MG’s new global electric SUV, find out everything that happened in world of cars over the past week here

27 November 2018
2018-11-27T14:48:57+0530

 New Launches

  • 2018 Maruti Ertiga: Maruti has brought in its updated MPV with host of changes with prices starting from Rs 7.44 lakh.

  • Mahindra Alturas: The prices for the new range-topping SUV for Mahinda were finally announced this week.

News

  • MG EZS electric SUV revealed: MG Motors’ new global electric SUV will come to India.

  • Volkswagen’s dieselgate woes continue: Volkswagen India asked to deposit Rs 100 crore with CPCB.

  • Hyundai Grand i10 and Xcent get updated new cosmetic and utility features in select variants.

  • New Toyota Corolla has been globally unveiled. We compare the China-spec with the US-spec of the Japanese sedan.

  • Honda has reportedly halted the production of the Brio.

  • The upcoming 2019 Ford Endeavour facelift was spied in India for the first time.

  • Tata will offer the upcoming Harrier SUV with manual transmission only at time of launch.

  • Upcoming KIA SUV for India was spotted testing for the first time.

  • Volvo’s got big plans for hybrid cars in India.

  • Maruti Ertiga CNG variants to be launched in 2019.

  • Interior of the upcoming Tata Harrier SUV teased in new video.

  • Volvo may stop selling new diesel cars in India by 2024.

  • Volvo XC90 Excellence PHEV to be locally assembled in India.

  • Skoda considering exports for new make-in-india models.

Review

  • Maruti Ertiga: We’ve driven the latest iteration of the budget 7-seater which is now based on a new platform and gets a new motor too.

  • Mahindra Alturas G4: Wondering what the new premium Mahindra SUV is like to drive?

Source: cardekho.com

Automobiles Cars Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Mahindra Alturas G4 Tata Harrier Automobiles

