Weekly Wrap-Up: New Ertiga Spied, Swift & Vitara Brezza Tested, Tigor Buzz Launched & More

New launches
- Sport Edition Volkswagen Polo, Vento & Ameo: Don’t expect a brand-new mass-market Volkswagen to come anytime before 2020, since that’s when we expect the first product based on VW Group’s new MQB A0 IN platform to come to the market. Until then, there are going to be some minor product updates like this one now.
- BMW X3 Petrol: As promised, BMW has introduced a petrol engine in the recently launched X3 SUV. It’s available only in the top-spec Luxury Line variant and costs almost as much as the diesel-powered X3 xDrive20d Luxury Line. Knowing that the petrol X3 xDrive30i is more powerful than the diesel, which one would you pick? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and read in detail about the petrol X3.
- Tata Tigor Buzz Edition: Spy images that emerged from a dealer yard last week were an indication that prices of the limited edition Tigor could be announced any moment. And it happened this week. The Tigor Buzz Edition is based on the XT variant and gets some cosmetic add-ons.
- Jaguar F-Type SVR: The two-seater F-Type sports car was already available in India but this one, the SVR, is special. It’s the most powerful version of the F-Type and it’s now available in India.
Upcoming cars spied
- New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: We all know that the second-gen Ertiga is going to come around Diwali 2018. But did you know that Maruti might offer its SHVS mild-hybrid technology with the Ertiga petrol this time around? Yes, that could be true; and it will also get an automatic transmission, like on the current model.
- Unnamed Renault MPV: It’s the first instance when this MPV from Renault has been spied in India. We think it could be the Kwid-based MPV that Renault has already confirmed for the Indian market.
India-specific global reveals
- Porsche Taycan: German sports car manufacturer, Porsche, has revealed its electric sedan called the Taycan. It’s set for its international debut in 2020. Porsche had earlier said that it has plans to bring an electric car to India around the same time. Is it going to be Taycan then?
News
- Tesla will launch a compact electric car in the next 5 years: Tesla has been one of the front-runners when it comes to electric cars around the world, and it has now confirmed a compact electric car, which is likely to be launched in the next 5 years. Would it be a hatchback or a crossover? Only time will tell.
- Ignis production halted: We’re aren’t sure whether that means that the Ignis diesel has been discontinued but Maruti dealers tell us that the carmaker has stopped production of the funky hatchback. Dealers do have some stocks left and there’s various discounts on the Ignis as well.
