In England, a team conceded an own-goal from a 50-yard backpass, while in a Bundesliga match, a goalkeeper misjudged a throw-in in terrible fashion.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 October 2018
Sports and bloopers always go hand-in-hand. But two own goals over the weekend, resulting from similar defensive mistakes, have managed to enliven even the hostile fans.

In England, during a women's league game, Manchester City Women's team goalkeeper conceded an own goal from a back-pass coming from the other half of the pitch on Sunday.

A day earlier, some 700 miles away in Germany, Stuttgart goalkeeper conceded an own goal from a throw-in.

Manchester City Women fought from a two-goal down to beat their Birmingham rivals 3-2 in the Super League on Sunday. The win helped assuage some pain for City after their early exit from the Women's Champions League.

But the win was overshadowed by a freak own goal, conceded by City goal-keeper Ellie Roebuck from a Abbie McManus backpass, from some 50 yards. Video footages of the goal went viral on social media.

Watch both the own goals here:

After trailing by two goals inside 49 minutes, City scored three unanswered goals in a space of 19 minutes to complete a stunning comeback.

In Stuttgart, Ron-Robert Zieler conceded an embarrassing own goal during their 2-1 win over Werder Bremen. The home goalie completely misjudged the throw-in from defender Borna Sosa.

But they went on to win the Bundesliga match against the 10-man Bremen.

