Seven people lost their lives in a car crash near Mangala Kalayana Manatapa near Koramangala at around 1:30 am. Among those who died was the son of DMK MLA, Y Prakash. The car rammed into a road-divider and a wall.

DCP traffic East confirmed DMK MLA Hosur Y Prakash’s son Karuna Sagar (24) was among those killed in the accident. Police is yet to confirm the identity of the other six members who were killed in the crash.

Joint commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ravikanthe Gowda confirmed that four men and three women have died in the accident. Six of them died on the spot; one died on the way to the hospital.

Police has flagged it as a case of negligent and rash driving; it is still investigating whether the driver was under influence of alcohol. The bodies have been shifted to St John’s hospital for post-mortem.

