TV Stars Aishwarya Sharma And Neil Bhatt To Tie The Knot

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who currently play Virat and Pakhi in television show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein' (GHKPM) will tie the knot on November 30 in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

According to a report in India Today, the couple will later host a wedding reception for their friends in Mumbai.

The actors got engaged in January earlier this year in a roka ceremony.

Sharma took to Instagram and posted a video from her bacherlorette party.

She recently shared a loving photo with Bhatt, her husband-to-be to commemorate a year of confessing their love for each other. she wrote, She wrote, "It’s been a year my love @bhatt_neil. October is the month of our confession and we decided to be with each other and told our parents. love you so much (sic)."

Their show, 'GHKPM' completed an year of streaming in October. The plot revolves around Virat, a young police officer who marries a woman in order to fulfil a promise he made to her dying father. But when his ex-lover reappears in his life, he finds his heart tugged in two directions. The show has more than 350 episode to its single season.