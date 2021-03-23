Ready To Continue Farmers' Protest Till Nov-Dec: Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait is busy travelling across the country to garner support against the three contentious agriculture laws. After a rally in Bengaluru on Monday, March 22, it was time to rush to Jaipur for another the next day.

It was while in transit that Outlook managed to catch up briefly with the 51-year-old national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

“We have a long summer ahead. The movement will go on for quite some time. The government is not ready for talks and till they do, till they accept our demands, the farmers will not move,” stated Tikait.

Rakesh Tikait, who holds the legacy of a famous farmer leader like Mahendra Singh Tikait, have many promises to keep. His father made governments accede to farmers’ demands several times.

“I see the struggle continue till November-December. I’ve no intention to return home till the goal is achieved,” he said.

But the government seem firmly rooted against a repeal of the laws. The three laws are The Farmers’ Produce Trade and...

