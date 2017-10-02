The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
02 October 2017 Last Updated at 5:34 pm National News Analysis

Wear 'Gujarati Spectacles' To See Development Of Gujarat, Amit Shah Tells Rahul Gandhi

"Rahul always questions what Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in past three years, but I want to ask what UPA did in 10 years,"
Outlook Web Bureau
Wear 'Gujarati Spectacles' To See Development Of Gujarat, Amit Shah Tells Rahul Gandhi
Wear 'Gujarati Spectacles' To See Development Of Gujarat, Amit Shah Tells Rahul Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2017-10-02T17:46:16+0530

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Sunday launched a fresh salvo on Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi saying that the latter need to wear Gujarati spectacles to see the development of Gujarat and not the one made in Italy.

"If Rahul dreams about Gujarat then he should visit Porbandar, not Italy for fulfilling those dreams. He should wear Gujarati spectacles and not the one made in Italy, only then he will see the development in Gujarat," Shah said while speaking at 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' here.

He said the Congress Party opposing Gujarati should know that Gujarat used to get 43345 crore under United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and is not getting 122453 crore under National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government.

"Rahul always questions what Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in past three years, but I want to ask what UPA did in 10 years," Shah asked.

He said the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' has been started as Gujarat is proud of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Prime Minister Modi who were born in this land.

He added that the party is taking pride of making Gujarat a curfew-free state and providing 24 hours electricity in the state.

Shah on Sunday kicked off the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthplace, Karamsad.

The yatra will go on till October 15. It will be held on two routes simultaneously.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi Gujarat Our Netas Congress BJP Development-Growth-GDP etc National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Respect Selectors' Decision, Must Always Try to Improve, Says Rahane After T20 Axe
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters