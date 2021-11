Centre Has Decided To Repeal Three Farm Laws: PM Modi

PM Modi, while addressing the nation on Friday, said that the Centre has decided to repeal three farm laws.

"In coming Parliament session, we will take constitutional measures to repeal these farm laws", said PM Narendra Modi.

On his addressal, he has also appealed to the protesting farmers to call off their agitation and return to their homes.

PM Modi also added that Centre wanted to implement the three laws for the farmers' benefit but have failed to convince a section of farmers despite best efforts.

Agriculture budget has risen by 5 times, over Rs 1.25 lakh crore being spent annually, said PM Modi.

BKU Ugrahan faction leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan said that the decision to repeal farm laws is a good move by PM Modi on Gurupurab.

(With PTI Inputs)