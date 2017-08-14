'We Don't Need Patriotism Lessons From BJP', West Bengal Says No To Centre's I-Day Circular

The rebellious Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, in an open protest, has decided to defy the Central Government’s order dictating the code of conduct for Independence Day celebration in schools across India on August 15.

Calling the circular “an attempt to fiddle with the country’s federal structure”, the state government came out with a strong retaliation saying: “It has been decided by the state school education department that Independence Day 2017 will not be celebrated in that manner,” said the Hindustan Times report.

An irate WB education minister Partha Chatterjee slammed the Union government for issuing such directives to the states. “We do not need lessons of patriotism from BJP. Independence Day will be celebrated here this year in the same manner it has been celebrated all these years,” he said while addressing the media.

The Union Human Resource Development Ministry had written to all states on August 7 to create a “patriotic mood” by holding events between August 9 and 30 to realise the vision of a ‘New India’.

“It is desirable that this momentous occasion should be celebrated with an objective to create a festive and patriotic mood across the nation and a movement is created to involve every citizen of this country in the mission of realising the vision of a new India, which is clean and free from poverty, corruption, terrorism, communalism and casteism,” the circular stated, going on to suggest the “participatory activities” that “all the schools/educational institutions may be instructed to undertake”.

The schools were advised to submit supporting video recordings of the celebrations to the office of Sarva Shiksha Mission (SSM) by August 31, 2017.

The state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on several occasions has stood against the Union Government’s “intrusions” in the state’s administrations.

The news comes just when the Uttar Pradesh government stoked a controversy by issuing a circular to the madrasas asking them to make video recording of the I-Day celebrations. According to the circular, flag hoisting will take place at 8am on Independence Day, followed by National Anthem.