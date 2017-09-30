We Don't Need Enemies Like Pakistan When Railways Is Enough To Kill People: Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday criticized the Centre for not doing enough to ensure passenger safety on railways, and added that the country does not need terrorists or enemies like Pakistan when the railways is enough to kill people.

Thackeray's hard hitting statement came a day after 22 people were killed and over 39 were injured during a rush-hour stampede on an over bridge at Mumbai's Elphinstone Railway Station.

Advertisement opens in new window

Thackeray told media, "Until the present infrastructure of the local railways is made better, not a single brick will be allowed to be placed for a bullet train in Mumbai. It is not the first time that it has rained in Mumbai. They (Railways) say it happened due to the rains? Also, why do we need terrorists or enemies like Pakistan? It seems that our own Railways are enough to kill people".

The MNS chief further gave an assurance about taking effective infrastructure measures to improve the efficiency of the local train network in Mumbai.

"Will give a deadline to throw out illegal hawkers from station bridges, if it is not complied with, then we'll act on our own. List of issues related to Mumbai locals will be given to the Railways on October 5 with a deadline. If things don't get better, will see to it. Also, On October 5, I will lead a morcha to the Western Railway headquarters at Church Gate and ask them questions about their infrastructure," he said.

Following the horrific Friday at Mumbai's Elphinstone Railway Station, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his sadness over the incident and assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible for it.

Advertisement opens in new window

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also assured that all suburban stations in Mumbai would be inspected within a week.

However, Western Railways said in a clarification that there was no structural damage in the FOB (foot overbridge) which can be attributed to the stampede.

The Western Railways, in a statement, asserted that there was overcrowding at the foot overbridge due to heavy rains and people panicked when they heard rumors of it collapsing.

ANI