'We Did Our Work Well': Haryana CM Khattar Rules Out Resignation After Dera Violence

After coming under fire for the situation that led to 38 deaths in the aftermath of the sentencing of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar remained defiant, saying that he would not resign.

Khattar was briefing the media after a meeting with BJP President Amit Shah. He said that the situation in Haryana was normal and that he had submitted his report to party president Amit Shah.

On his resignation, Khattar, according to ANI, said: “Jo maangta hai, vo maangte rahe. Humne apna kaam acchi tarah kiya tha (Whosoever asks for my resignation, let them ask. We did our work well)."

On the Dera Sacha Sauda's claims that the BJP came to power with its support, Khattar said that it was a democracy and that "we appeal to all groups and welcome support. That doesn't mean you break the law."

#WATCH Haryana CM ML Khattar addresses the media in Delhi https://t.co/t0nqY0nxp4 — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2017

Yesterday, Khattar asked for Dera followers to maintain peace in the state.

Strict action would be taken against any person who attempts to disturb the law-and-order situation which was reviewed at a high-level meeting yesterday, he added.

The court has sentenced the Dera chief to imprisonment of 10 years each in two rape cases, and imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh in each case.

The sentences will run consecutively, resulting in imprisonment of 20 years and fine of Rs 30 lakh.

"No person is above the law and everybody should respect the verdict delivered by the court," Khattar said.

He said effective arrangements had been made to maintain peace in the state following the decision of the court.

Earlier, Khattar held an emergency meeting of top officials of the state here today to take stock of the situation in the wake of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentencing by a CBI court at Rohtak.

