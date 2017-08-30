The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
30 August 2017 Last Updated at 1:34 pm National

'We Did Our Work Well': Haryana CM Khattar Rules Out Resignation After Dera Violence

On the Dera Sacha Sauda's claims that the BJP came to power with its support, Khattar said that it was a democracy and that "we appeal to all groups and welcome support. That doesn't mean you break the law."
Outlook Web Bureau
'We Did Our Work Well': Haryana CM Khattar Rules Out Resignation After Dera Violence
File Photo-PTI
'We Did Our Work Well': Haryana CM Khattar Rules Out Resignation After Dera Violence
outlookindia.com
2017-08-30T13:36:33+0530

After coming under fire for the situation that led to 38 deaths in the aftermath of the sentencing of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar remained defiant, saying that he would not resign.

Khattar was briefing the media after a meeting with BJP President Amit Shah. He said that the situation in Haryana was normal and that he had submitted his report to party president Amit Shah. 

Advertisement opens in new window

On his resignation, Khattar, according to ANI, said: “Jo maangta hai, vo maangte rahe. Humne apna kaam acchi tarah kiya tha (Whosoever asks for my resignation, let them ask. We did our work well)."

On the Dera Sacha Sauda's claims that the BJP came to power with its support, Khattar said that it was a democracy and that "we appeal to all groups and welcome support. That doesn't mean you break the law." 

 

 

Yesterday, Khattar asked for Dera followers to maintain peace in the state. 

Advertisement opens in new window

Strict action would be taken against any person who attempts to disturb the law-and-order situation which was reviewed at a high-level meeting yesterday, he added.

The court has sentenced the Dera chief to imprisonment of 10 years each in two rape cases, and imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh in each case.

The sentences will run consecutively, resulting in imprisonment of 20 years and fine of Rs 30 lakh.

"No person is above the law and everybody should respect the verdict delivered by the court," Khattar said.

He said effective arrangements had been made to maintain peace in the state following the decision of the court.

Earlier, Khattar held an emergency meeting of top officials of the state here today to take stock of the situation in the wake of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentencing by a CBI court at Rohtak.

With Agency Inputs 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Manohar Lal Khattar Delhi - New Delhi Dera Sacha Sauda National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Former Judge Raveendran Turns Down Supreme Court’s Request To Supervise NIA Probe Into Kerala ‘Love Jihad’
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters