‘We Demand Action From Authorities’, Says Son Of BSF Jawan Whose Throat Was Slit By The Pak Troops In Jammu

"It's a matter of pride for us, not everyone gets to be draped in the tricolour. But we just can't keep feeling proud. We demand action from the authorities," says the son of Border Security Force (BSF) head constable Narendra Singh whose throat was slit by the Pakistani troops in Jammu.

The mutilated and bullet-ridden body of a BSF jawan who went missing was found near the International Border in Jammu on . Reports say the Pakistani troops had slit the throat of the jawan, Narender Kumar, after fatally shooting him.

The BSF in a release stated, "Around 10:40 am, an unprovoked firing was started by Pakistan in the Ramgarh sector, Jammu on a BSF party which went ahead of fence for clearing elephant grass (Sarkanda). Such tactical patrol is routinely sent to clear the wild vegetation for clearing field of view along International Boundary. This area also carries importance as Pakistan side has a protective bundh closer to IB. The firing of Pakistan side has been retaliated by the patrol and they tactically extricated themselves to the own side of the fence. The patrol found one of their members missing. With the reinforcement from company Headquarters, the complete area was sanitized first and then the search started for missing jawan."

Officials also stated that this was one of the first of its kind barbaric act against Indian forces along the International Border.

Now we're proud but what happens after 2-3 days, when we don't get any help? My brother and I are unemployed. Sole bread-winner, my father, is gone while serving the nation. I want the authority to provide us whatever help we need.

Speaking to ANI , R Surjewala said, “Kahan gaya 56'' ka seena aur kahan gayi laal aankh?Kahan gaya 1 ke badle 10 sar laane ka vaada? Govt is worried about the corrupt but not jawans. Modi ji uses Army for his political gains but doesn't think of their security. Nation demands answers you'll have to answer.”

“First Hemraj, now Narendra Singh. Pakistan murdered him barbarically. What is govt doing? Modi ji doesn't your soul call you out?,” he added.

The brutal and "unprecedented" incident that took place in the Ramgarh sector has prompted the security forces to issue a "high alert" along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) even as the BSF has lodged a strong complaint with its counterparts -- the Pakistan Rangers.

Official sources said the body of Head Constable Kumar also bore three bullet wounds and it could only be retrieved from a spot ahead of the Indo-Pak fence after over six hours as the Pakistani side "did not respond" to the calls to maintain the sanctity of the frontier and ensure that the BSF search parties were not fired upon.

On , to implement the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit", a sector commander-level (BSF DIG-Rangers Brigadier) meeting was held on to ensure peace by "holding fire" along the IB.

But on , two BSF personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, were killed and 10 persons, mostly civilians, were injured in heavy shelling.

On , the BSF faced another betrayal when four of its soldiers, including an assistant Sub-Inspector was killed by the Pakistan Rangers.

