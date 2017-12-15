'We Are Against Sunny Leone Wearing Short, Skimpy Clothes': Pro-Kannada Group Protests Actor's New Year Bash In Bengaluru

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene, a pro-Kannada group, has threatened to commit mass suicide on December 31, if Bollywood actor Sunny Leone participates in a New Year's Eve party in Bengaluru.

The group on Friday protested against her scheduled participation in the event and demanded cancellation of the programme. Members of the group also burnt the posters of Sunny Leone and said her participation in the event is an assault on the culture of the land, reported ANI.

In two weeks, this is the second time the organisation has called for protests against the actor. On Friday, it claimed that they protested in 20 districts across the state.

"We are against Sunny wearing short clothes. If she wears saree and takes part in the event, even we'll go watch her. Sunny doesn't have a good past. We shouldn't be encouraging such people. We will not hesitate to commit suicide on December 31," Harish, the state president of the organisation, told India Today.

“We have all seen what happened at MG Road and Brigade Road on December 31 last year. Bringing people like Sunny Leone to Bengaluru will only corrupt the minds of men and women, and lead them to behave inappropriately,” told a news website, adding: “Is it right to bring a woman, ask her to wear skimpy clothes and dance in order to make money? Are there no Kannada actors? They can ask women to wear sarees and dance gracefully.”

The organiser of the event, Harish, said Sunny has participated in several events in Karnataka.

"This is a family-type programme with Sunny dancing on a Kannada song, and I, being a Kannadiga, have kept the programme's standard based on the Bengaluru culture itself. Even though Sunny got a lot of events that offered her more money, she rejected those and agreed to come to Bengaluru since Bengaluru and Hyderabad are her favourite places. I don't know what the protestors are expecting or what they think; this is a family show where the culture of the state won't be disturbed"

Sunny has worked in a few Kannada films.