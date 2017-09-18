Wayne Rooney Gets 2-Year Ban After Admitting To Drink-Driving, Ordered To Do 100 Hours Of Unpaid Work

Footballer Wayne Rooney has been banned from driving for two years and ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work after admitting to drink-driving.

According to BBC report, the footballer was arrested on September 1 when police stopped a car in Wilmslow, Cheshire, United Kingdom.

He was also ordered to pay £170 when he appeared at Stockport Magistrates' Court, the report adds.

Last month Rooney had announced his retirement from the national team. His 14-year-old stint came to an end after becoming the country's top scorer with 53 goals.