18 September 2017 Last Updated at 3:51 pm Sports

Wayne Rooney Gets 2-Year Ban After Admitting To Drink-Driving, Ordered To Do 100 Hours Of Unpaid Work

He was also ordered to pay £170 when he appeared at Stockport Magistrates' Court
Outlook Web Bureau
AP
outlookindia.com
2017-09-18T15:56:05+0530

Footballer Wayne Rooney has been banned from driving for two years and ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work after admitting to drink-driving.

According to BBC report, the footballer was arrested on September 1 when police stopped a car in Wilmslow, Cheshire, United Kingdom.

He was also ordered to pay £170 when he appeared at Stockport Magistrates' Court, the report adds.

Last month Rooney had announced his retirement from the national team. His 14-year-old stint came to an end after becoming the country's top scorer with 53 goals.

