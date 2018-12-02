﻿
It was the third wedding reception for the Ranveer-Deepika wedding. The Bollywood stars got married last month near Lake Como in Italy in a private ceremony.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 December 2018
Screengrab (Twitter)
outlookindia.com
2018-12-02T22:22:24+0530
Related Stories

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya attended the Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's wedding reception on Saturday in Mumbai.

Dhoni, accompanied by wife Sakshi, was one of the main attractions in the glittering, star-studded function attended by the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, among others.

While posing for the photographers, Dhoni and Pandya had some some fun moment. At the insistance of fans and photographers, Sakhsi left the cricketers to pose as a couple.

Acknowledging the situation, Dhoni extended his arms for Hardik and they posed as a pair.

Watch it here:

Both Dhoni and Pandya are currently not with the national team, which is in Australia for a complete series. India shared the honours in the three-match Twenty20 International series.

The first of the four-match Test series starts on Thursday (December 6) at Adelaide. Indian will then play a three-match ODI series.

It was the third wedding reception for the Ranveer-Deepika wedding. The Bollywood stars got married last month near Lake Como in Italy in a private ceremony.

Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Hardik Pandya Mumbai Cricket Bollywood Sports

