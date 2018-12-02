Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya attended the Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's wedding reception on Saturday in Mumbai.

Dhoni, accompanied by wife Sakshi, was one of the main attractions in the glittering, star-studded function attended by the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, among others.

While posing for the photographers, Dhoni and Pandya had some some fun moment. At the insistance of fans and photographers, Sakhsi left the cricketers to pose as a couple.

Acknowledging the situation, Dhoni extended his arms for Hardik and they posed as a pair.

Watch it here:

Cuteness at its peak as Sakshi shies away from posing with Dhoni when the paps request them to do so!

And Dhoni at his usual witty best, he poses with Hardik instead! âÂÂ¤ pic.twitter.com/qbkUfbUj1g — MS Dhoni.Net (@MSDhoniNet) December 2, 2018

I liked a @YouTube video https://t.co/5qC0Al0bGS MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya & Sakshi Dhoni at Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Wedding — Suresh Sharma (@sureshindia1) December 2, 2018

Both Dhoni and Pandya are currently not with the national team, which is in Australia for a complete series. India shared the honours in the three-match Twenty20 International series.

The first of the four-match Test series starts on Thursday (December 6) at Adelaide. Indian will then play a three-match ODI series.

It was the third wedding reception for the Ranveer-Deepika wedding. The Bollywood stars got married last month near Lake Como in Italy in a private ceremony.