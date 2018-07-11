The Website
11 July 2018

Watch Video: Gujarat Locals Risk Lives, Cross Canal Through Collapsed Bridge

Children, too, cross the bridge by risking their lives on their way to school.
Outlook Web Bureau
Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI
2018-07-11T10:47:23+0530

Risking their lives, locals in Gujarat's Kheda town commute every day through a bridge that has been in a collapsed state for two months.

Children, too, cross the bridge by risking their lives on their way to school.

According to the reports, for the past two months, locals have been petitioning the authorities to construct a bridge that will connect Naika and Bherai villages.

Narrating their plight, a local told ANI, "If we don't use this bridge, we will have to travel a distance of 10 km instead of 1 km."

Meanwhile, Kheda collector IK Patel assured that the construction work will be resumed soon.
"The construction work will be resumed immediately. Only due to rain the work of the bridge has not begun," he added.

ANI

Outlook Web Bureau

