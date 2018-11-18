﻿
India won the match by 48 runs to top the group with Smriti Mandhana hitting a career-best 83 off 55 balls. But the catch was one of the highlights of the match.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 November 2018
Screengrab: Twitter (ICC)
outlookindia.com
2018-11-18T17:48:12+0530
Aussie debutant Tayla Vlaeminck took a ripper of a catch to send India's Veda Krishnamurthy during their final Group B match of the 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20 at Providence, Guyana on Saturday.

India won the match by 48 runs to top the group with Smriti Mandhana hitting a career-best 83 off 55 balls. But the catch was one of the highlights of the match.

It happened in the 16th over of the Indian innings, with Ashleigh Gardner bowling to Krishnamurthy. The Indian middle-order batter picked the fourth ball of the over and played it over backward square leg. But there was Vlaeminck.

In a moment of brilliance, the 20-year-old lept backwards and stretched her right hand to puck one from thin air. Watch it here:

Krishnamurthy made three off four balls.

In the 19th over, the three-time champions were dealt a severe blow with wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy colliding with Megan Schutt while attempting a catch.

While chasing India's 167, Australia were dismissed for 119 with Healy absent injured.

Both the sides have already qualified for the semis.

Outlook Web Bureau ICC Women's World Twenty20 Cricket Cricket Video Sports

