Aussie debutant Tayla Vlaeminck took a ripper of a catch to send India's Veda Krishnamurthy during their final Group B match of the 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20 at Providence, Guyana on Saturday.

India won the match by 48 runs to top the group with Smriti Mandhana hitting a career-best 83 off 55 balls. But the catch was one of the highlights of the match.

It happened in the 16th over of the Indian innings, with Ashleigh Gardner bowling to Krishnamurthy. The Indian middle-order batter picked the fourth ball of the over and played it over backward square leg. But there was Vlaeminck.

In a moment of brilliance, the 20-year-old lept backwards and stretched her right hand to puck one from thin air. Watch it here:

This was just a little bit special from @TaylaVlaeminck on her T20I debut - an absolute stunner of a catch! #WT20 #WatchThis pic.twitter.com/iFe6oV4Dxe — ICC (@ICC) November 18, 2018

Krishnamurthy made three off four balls.

In the 19th over, the three-time champions were dealt a severe blow with wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy colliding with Megan Schutt while attempting a catch.

A big worry for Australia with Alyssa Healy taking a nasty blow in a collision with Megan Schutt. Fingers crossed she's going to be ok - she hasn't opened the batting in the chase.



WATCH https://t.co/82Bns4vmRv#INDvAUS #WT20 #WatchThis pic.twitter.com/DZJ057Na3W — ICC (@ICC) November 17, 2018

While chasing India's 167, Australia were dismissed for 119 with Healy absent injured.

Both the sides have already qualified for the semis.