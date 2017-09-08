Watch: Tamil Nadu Cop Gropes Junior While Controlling NEET Protest Crowd

A woman police officer was apparently groped by her senior colleague while they were on duty controlling the crowd gathered for NEET protests.

A video shows the woman sub-inspector trapped amid protesters in Coimbatore as the Assistant Commissioner, identified as Jayaram, trying multiple times to grope her. The one-and-a-half minute video clearly shows repeated attempts by the woman in getting his hands off her body.

Advertisement opens in new window

The DGP of the state TK Rajendran has ordered an inquiry into the matter after social media outrage, reported The News Minute.

Accused AC Jayaram, however, termed the allegations fake and that it’s been blown out of proportion. “I am sure I didn't do it repeatedly. Media is putting the visuals on loop and showing me in bad light," he was quotes as saying in the report.

Though the woman cop herself has not come forward and filed the charges, the All India Democratic Women Association—taking cognizance—have filed a complaint against the Tamil Nadu cop, said an India Today report.

Advertisement opens in new window

The incident reportedly took place on Monday, 4 September, in Coimbatore, during protests over the suicide of 17-year-old Anitha. She was the face of the fight against NEET, who took her life on September 1. The teenager from Ariyalur had petitioned the Supreme Court against the implementation of NEET 2017 in Tamil Nadu.

The police were trying to clear out the crowd of protestors from the city's Gandipuram area, when the groping incident was caught on camera.