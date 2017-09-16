WATCH: South Delhi Woman Slaps Army Personnel, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

A 44-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a case of road rage in which she allegedly assaulted and abused two Army personnel in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj, the police said today.



Later, Metropolitan Magistrate Lovleen granted bail to the accused Smriti Kalra after she was produced before the court.



The incident took place on September 9 but was reported to the police on September 13 after which a case was registered and the woman arrested, they said.



An Army subedar was going towards Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station to drop off five of colleagues in a truck on September 9. When the truck reached Rajokri flyover, a Tata Indica car overtook it.



In his complaint, the army subedar alleged that the car was being driven ahead of them by Kalra in a zig-zag manner. He claimed that despite them blowing a horn, she refused to give them way, the police said.



The army subedar also claimed that Kalra blocked their way when they tried to move towards the left or the right side.



Subsequently, the driver stopped the truck. The army subedar asked him to talk to Kalra to explain the situation.



The army constable who was driving the truck tried to speak to the woman but she allegedly held his collar, slapped him and hurled abuses at him.



She apparently blamed the constable for being an Army personnel after which he came back to the truck and sat in the driver's seat.



Kalra got off from her car and continued to hurl abuses. She came to the truck and banged on its windows. She then started abusing the army subedar, who was sitting inside, the police said.



The army subedar tried to ask her about their fault but she kept abusing them. He got down to speak to her but she abused him and also slapped him a couple of times, they said.



While this was happening, a traffic jam had built up and many people were standing there. The army subedar's colleagues also got down.



Realising that the situation might get out of hand, the woman walked towards her car and sped off. However, the army subedar had asked his colleague to do a video recording of the incident.



This recording was submitted to the police on September 13. Subsequently, Kalra was arrested from her house in Gurugram and her car seized.



A purported video of the incident showing the woman slapping the army personnel has also gone viral on social media.



Kalra, a graduate in Home Science, got married to an Army officer's son in 1995. She got a divorce in 2008 over marital issues.

PTI