5 Civilians Killed In Kashmir's Shopian In Clashes After Security Forces Gunned Down 5 Militants

Five civilians were killed in clashes following a gunfight between security forces and militants in Shopian which five militants were gunned down while two security personnel received injuries on Sunday.

Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Saddam Padder is also believed to be among the slain militants but police officials said it can only be confirmed after ascertaining the identity of the slain ultras.

A Kashmir University assistant professor, who went missing on Friday, is also believed to be among the slain militants.Mohammad Rafi Bhat, a contractual assistant professor in the Sociology department of the university, went missing on Friday.

Bhat, a resident of Chundina area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, was to join militant ranks and reportedly is among the militants who were trapped in Badigam.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Badigam village in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there this morning. The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the forces, reported PTI.

Encounter concluded at Badigam, Zainpora in Shopian, 5 bodies of terrorists recovered: SP Vaid, Director General of Police, Jammu & Kashmir (File pic) pic.twitter.com/CIm8FaEhyE — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2018

SSP Shailendra Mishra said he appealed to the holed up militants to surrender even as firing from inside was underway. The encounter has been concluded now.

Mishra was recently transferred to volatile shopian area of south Kashmir, which has seen a steep rise in militant recruitments in past three years. Mishra had created huge controversy early this year saying he believes that killing of militants is “our collective failure”.

Jammu & Kashmir: We appealed to them (terrorists) to surrender but continuous firing from inside is underway, cannot confirm the number of terrorists yet- Shailendra Mishra, SSP, Shopian on encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Badigam pic.twitter.com/yqr8hBYbvr — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2018

“Killing of militants is no reason to celebrate; it's the result of our collective failure. What were the circumstances that led to making of Burhan Wani,” Mishra had said at a function in Mumbai.

He had said that some youth (militants) have complaints with the system in J&K. “They are our own people. But yes, complaints with the system don’t mean that one should pick up arms. I am the son of a mill worker who lost his job in the 1980s and had to work as a watchman (to raise us).”

After his statement, J&K police chief S P vaid had sought explanation from him. But the government in recent transfers of police officers posting him at the sensitive Shopian district indicates that it has no problem with his views.

(Inputs from agencies)