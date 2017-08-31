Watch: School Teacher Slaps Class 3 Student Mercilessly For Not Responding To Roll Call

A private school teacher in Lucknow allegedly slapped a class three student mercilessly and dragged him for not responding to roll call, following which she was booked by the police.

The video clip of the teacher slapping and dragging the child has gone viral on social media.

The child said as he was engrossed in drawing, he could not respond to the roll call by the teacher.

The incident came to light when the student reached home from school on Wednesday and his parents noticed that his face was swollen and he was behaving in an unusually dull manner, the police said.

#WATCH Teacher of Lucknow's St. John Vianney High School repeatedly slaps a student for not standing up on attendance call pic.twitter.com/DWlPfLhS1I — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 31, 2017

When his parents got in touch with his friends, they were told that he had been slapped around 40 times by the class teacher, they said.

The parents then met the school principal, who checked the CCTV footage which purportedly showed the teacher, Retika V John, mercilessly slapping the child and dragging him.

The principal then called the teacher, who tendered her apologies. The parents were assured that her service was being terminated.

Following a complaint by the child’s father, an FIR was registered on Thursday against the teacher for voluntarily causing hurt, station officer of PGI police station Brijesh Rai told PTI.