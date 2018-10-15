﻿
Early in the chase, in the fourth over, Shaw tried to duck a bouncer from Holder, but the delivery stayed low and hit the batsman on his left bicep.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 October 2018
Screengrabs composite
outlookindia.com
2018-10-15T16:48:44+0530
Prithvi Shaw has emerged as the find of the India-West Indies Test series. The teen sensation won the man of the series award in his debut series thanks to his exemplary batting.

The 18-year-old was the top scorer of the two-match Test series at and an average of 118.50. He scored 237 runs, with a hundred and fifty. 

On a peculiar note, Shaw was dealt a body blow by Windies captain Jason Holder while India were chasing a paltry target of 72 runs to win the series 2-0 at Hyderabad on Sunday.

Early in the chase, in the fourth over, Shaw tried to duck a bouncer from Holder, but the delivery stayed low and hit the batsman on his left bicep.

Windies availed the DRS, but it returned negative, thus saving the teenager.

Back in 2000, Tendulkar faced a similar delivery against Glenn McGrath and was given out LBW by Daryl Harper.

Watch both the videos here:

Shaw went onto hit the winning runs as India beat the Windies by 10 wickets.

Prithvi Shaw Sachin Tendulkar Hyderabad Cricket India Vs West Indies Sports

