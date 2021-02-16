Watch: Pregnant Woman Thrashed, Forced To Walk 3 Km With Teenage Boy On Shoulders

A pregnant woman in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district was beaten up and forced to walk for three km carrying a teenage boy on her shoulders by her in-laws, informed the police.

The incident happened in the Sanai village and five people allegedly involved in the case have already been arrested, informed the police.

The incident took place on February 9 and came to light on Monday when a purported video of it went viral.

A married tribal woman in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh was beaten, shamed & forced to carry her relative on her shoulders as punishment for having an affair. Some people even hit the woman with a stick when she slows down. pic.twitter.com/sw19ZoM2HD — Kiki Ø§ (@UrbanXpat) February 16, 2021

A case has been registered against a total of eight persons including a minor, the police official said. Earlier the police had said the woman's husband was among the accused, but the SP later said he was not among them.

In the video, the woman, who is around 20 years old, is seen walking barefoot with the boy on her shoulders as some men keep hitting her with sticks and even with cricket bats.

The woman, who married a man from Banskhedi village two years ago, had separated from him due to some dispute and was living with another man in Sanai, the SP said.

On February 9, when she was alone, some members of her estranged husband's family and the boy turned up and allegedly beat her up, he said.

They also forced the woman to walk for three km with the boy on her shoulders, the SP said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman at Sirsi police station, the police arrested five of the eight accused, he said.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath claimed the woman was pregnant and said what happened was against humanity.

"Shivraj-ji (chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan), is this your good governance?" he asked.

"A pregnant woman was forced to walk barefoot with a boy on her shoulders. A procession was taken out and she was beaten up mercilessly," the former chief minister said, demanding stern action against the culprits.

To a query, additional superintendent of police T S Baghel said according to available information, the victim was not pregnant.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine