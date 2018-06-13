The Website
13 June 2018 National

Watch: PM Modi Releases His Fitness Video, Passes Challenge To Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

The prime minister's one-and-a-half minute video comes nearly a month after he accepted the fitness challenge thrown by Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli.
Outlook Web Bureau
Screen Grab
2018-06-13T11:03:01+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today posted his fitness video on Twitter which shows him meditating, walking on a track inspired by five elements of nature, and doing yoga exercises.

He also passed on the fitness challenge to Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, table tennis player Manika Batra and IPS officers, especially those above 40 years of age.

The prime minister's one-and-a-half minute video comes nearly a month after he accepted the fitness challenge thrown by Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli.

Modi had then replied on Twitter that he will soon upload his fitness video.

 “Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon,” the PM had written in May in reply to Kohli's challenge.

While posting the video this morning, Modi  said, "Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises."

Wearing a black jogging dress, Modi is seen walking on a track created around a tree, doing stretching exercise and sitting on a rock for meditation.

He is also seen balancing himself while walking on a narrow, circular track.

(PTI)

Narendra Modi H.D. Kumaraswamy Yoga Health- Medicine- Fitness National

