Pakistan middle-order batsman Azhar Ali got out in a bizarre manner during third day's play of the second Test against Australia at Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

In the 53rd over, bowled by Peter Siddle, Ali edged the third delivery past gully. Once the ball went past the infield, Ali and his partner Asad Shafiq started a discussion in the middle of the pitch, assuming a boundary was there.

But to the chagrin of Pakistan, the ball stopped and Mitchell Starc returned the ball for wicketkeeper Tim Paine to effect a run-out. Ali was so frustrated, he didn't even bother trying to get back.

Ali made 64. Soon after the dismissal, videos of that farcical run-out started doing the rounds. Even sport's world governing body, ICC felt obliged to share a video of the strange run-out.

Watch the run out here:

Have you ever seen anything like it? Azhar Ali was run out in the strangest of circumstances earlier today! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ² #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/s2WbostY10 — ICC (@ICC) October 18, 2018

Here are some reactions:

Azhar Ali’s run out earlier today was a special piece of work, but is it ‘better’ than this effort from Samit Patel?ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



pic.twitter.com/34Fks4nrHP — Mangesh Mehenge (@Mangesh_mv) October 18, 2018

Azhar ali enjoying run out with asad shafiq and 9 others.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/ZQbYaEEii3 — Brutal Shadow7 (@Brutualshadow7) October 18, 2018

Unbelievable run out in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan batsmen’s Azhar Ali & Assad Shafiq think ball had gone for four. It hadn't and Azhar Ali is run out while chatting to his partner in the middle of the pitch!#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/HjnNfSo7Ds — Deepak J Shetty (@DeepakJShetty2) October 18, 2018

Deadset, the most stupid run out you will ever see in Test cricket. He thought he hit a 4, he didn't.https://t.co/8RKbnXnZVO — Tim Mackay ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ² (@timqfadvice) October 18, 2018

Unbelievable. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³



Azhar Ali run out whilst chatting with Shafiq in the middle, thinking he's hit a four. Except he didn't. Dumb and dumber.



Easily the stupidest piece of cricket I've ever seen in 35 years of watching and playing cricket.



Pakistan bloody Zindabad.#PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/nhFgRoq2aw — Abu Eesa Niamatullah (@Niamatullah) October 18, 2018

Pakistani batsmen engage in middle-of-the-pitch discussion even though the ball hasn't reached the boundary

Result: Azhar Ali gets run out.

Thank you Pakistan for the stupidity.pic.twitter.com/EZPIwgj390 — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) October 18, 2018

Funniest run out in the history of cricket with two stupid batsmen Azhar ALI & Asad Shafique chatting in the middle of the wicket assuming the ball has hit the boundary. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/cLwINbHPz4 — Zahid Naseem Babar (@ch_znb) October 18, 2018



At Stumps, Australia were 47/1, still needing 491 runs to win the match. Earlier, Pakistan declared their second innings at 400/9 to set a target of 538 runs.