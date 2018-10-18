﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Watch: Pakistan Batsman Azhar Ali Gets Out In Bizarre Manner Against Australia

Watch: Pakistan Batsman Azhar Ali Gets Out In Bizarre Manner Against Australia

Even sport's world governing body, ICC felt obliged to share a video of the strange run-out.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 October 2018
Watch: Pakistan Batsman Azhar Ali Gets Out In Bizarre Manner Against Australia
Screengrab/Twitter
Watch: Pakistan Batsman Azhar Ali Gets Out In Bizarre Manner Against Australia
outlookindia.com
2018-10-18T22:59:19+0530
Related Stories

Pakistan middle-order batsman Azhar Ali got out in a bizarre manner during third day's play of the second Test against Australia at Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

In the 53rd over, bowled by Peter Siddle, Ali edged the third delivery past gully. Once the ball went past the infield, Ali and his partner Asad Shafiq started a discussion in the middle of the pitch, assuming a boundary was there.

But to the chagrin of Pakistan, the ball stopped and Mitchell Starc returned the ball for wicketkeeper Tim Paine to effect a run-out. Ali was so frustrated, he didn't even bother trying to get back.

Ali made 64. Soon after the dismissal, videos of that farcical run-out started doing the rounds. Even sport's world governing body, ICC felt obliged to share a video of the strange run-out.

Watch the run out here:

Here are some reactions:


At Stumps, Australia were 47/1, still needing 491 runs to win the match. Earlier, Pakistan declared their second innings at 400/9 to set a target of 538 runs.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Abu Dhabi Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Air India To Raise Rs 500 Crore Through Short-Term Loans Next Week
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters