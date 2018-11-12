India completed a 3-0 series clean sweep against the West Indies with a thrilling last-ball win in the third and final T20I match at Chennai on Sunday.

Chasing a 182-run target, India were made to work hard for the win despite opener Shikhar Dhawan's career-best 92. Needing one from one, India won the match thanks to a misfield from bowler Fabian Allen.

But there were moments to cherish for the visitors, who have endured yet another disappointing tour of India. Before the T20I leg, they had lost the two-match Test series 0-2, then suffered a 1-3 series defeat in the five-match ODI series.

In the 17th over of the Windies innings, Nicholas Pooran played one audacious shot which demoralised one of the smartest bowlers in limited overs cricket.

Pooran started the over with a switch hit with the ball sailing over deep extra cover for a six. The shot left Chahal literally scurrying for cover. The India bowler responded with two wides.

Watch the shot here, courtesy BCCI:

Windies captain Carlos Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bat first. India, having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead thanks to wins at Kolkata and Lucknow, brought in Chahal and local boy Washington Sundar. Windies fielded an unchanged XI.

Unlike in the previous matches, Windies openers Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer laid a solid foundation scoring 51 runs inside the seventh over, then Pooran took over. The 23-year-old scored his maiden T20I. His 25-ball 53 was laced with four fours and an equal number of sixes.

But his effort was not good enough against an Indian batting line-up which has the likes of Rohit Sharma, Dhawan, Rishabh Pant etc.

Rohit had a poor outing with the bat, but his opening partner turned up to cover for the skipper. Then, there was a maverick in Pant.