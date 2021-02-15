February 15, 2021
Corona
Watch: Man Dives Into Well To Save A Snake

Viewed over 3 lakh times, the video is garnering a lot of love from netizens

15 February 2021
Man Rescues Snake
2021-02-15T21:55:34+05:30

The video of a man diving into a well only to save a swimming snake has gone viral all over the social media. The 4.31 minute-long video shows how the man uses small steps, tries to maintain his balance on them inside the well and tries to rescue the snake with a trapping tool. 

Following several failed attempts to rescue the snake, another man jumps into the well and tries to direct the snake towards the first man by splashing water on it. Eventually, the man is successful in capturing the snake by holding on to its tail. 

The snake is then held by another man and is transferred to a plastic container before the group of men release it in the jungle. The video is being loved widely by social media users. Comments like "act of kindness" are pouring its way. The video has been viewed over 3 lakh times and is being shared widely across all social media platforms. 

