WATCH: Krunal Pandya's Double Strike Against Australia

Krunal Pandya missed out on a chance to complete a hat-trick, but the tenacious all-rounder was awarded his first ever four-wicket haul during the third and final Twenty20 International against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney on Sunday.

Aussie captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first. After a cautious start, Aussies started to threaten Indian bowlers. But Kuldeep Yadav struck in the 9th over to send back Finch.

In the next over, Pandya removed D'Arcy Short and Ben McDermott off successive deliveries to stun the Aussies.

Watch his double strike here:

India won the match by six wickets with Virat Kohli hitting an unbeaten 61 off 41 balls and Pandya himself winning the man of the match award. Shikhar Dhawan won the man of the series award for his batting consistency.

India lost the tour opening the first T20I by four runs in a rain-hit match at The Gabba, Brisbane. The second match at Melbourne Cricket Ground ended in no result after Australia's innings was cut short after 19 overs, again, thanks to the rain.

The three-match ended in 1-1.