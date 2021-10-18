Heavy rains wreaked havoc across parts of southern and central Kerala where flash floods and landslides have caused severe damage to life and property. At least 22 people have been reportedly killed in rain-related incidents since Saturday's downpour. Homes have crumbled down in several areas and images of devastation have been going viral on social media.

From videos of houses crumbling down and being borne away by the rushing floodwater to overflowing bridges, disturbing visuals of the damage caused by the floods have emerged on Twitter.

Incredible! #KeralaRains . They say it's in Mundakayam in Kottayam district. I hope the residents had enough warning to escape. Painful. Somebody's lifetime savings and valuables ,memories getting washed away like that. pic.twitter.com/ggeSQu2MaJ — Suby #ReleaseSanjivBhatt (@Subytweets) October 17, 2021

A bus got stuck in Kerala's Poonjar after the four shutters of Malamphuzha dam were opened, causing waterlogging.

Local residents towing a KSRTC bus which got stuck in flood at Poonjar on Saturday. No loss of life.Heavy rain lashes #Kerala triggering floods and inundating several areas.#REDALERT in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki & Thrissur. 4 shutters of Malampuzha dam opened. pic.twitter.com/D1dbOtEqcV — Raam Das (@PRamdas_TNIE) October 16, 2021

The sea king helicopter clicked photos of the situation of the flood. See this aerial view to look at the bigger picture. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) informed that it has incurred an estimated loss of Rs 13.67 crore due to the downpour in the state.

Landslide photos from Koottickal in Kottayam district, received from Sea King helicopter. Shared by Def PRO.

At least eight people are feared dead in this landslide. Search is on for missing persons. #KeralaRains pic.twitter.com/p8pkghqE0h — Rohit Thayyil (@RohitThayyil) October 17, 2021

Earlier in the day, due to rising water levels in various dams due to heavy rains in the catchment areas and the eastern hilly regions of the state, the Kerala government issued alerts to the public that shutters of certain dams will be raised, resulting in an increase in water levels of rivers in the south and central Kerala.

Visuals captured by locals showed heavily waterlogged streets and overflowing bridges in several parts of the state.

Crazy floods seen over Mundakayam as Manimalayaaru river floods due to cloudburst in the region. Peermade 145mm

Thodupuzha 128mm

Poonjar 126 already in just 4 hours and more bands forming. Very high danger ahead pls share to warn people in Idukki, kottayam, ernakulam districts pic.twitter.com/hmjOMUkDYa — West Coast Weatherman (@RainTracker) October 16, 2021

Many visuals also depict the tremendous search and rescue operations being conducted across flood-stricken areas. The Indian Army came to the rescue as floods wreaked havoc in the state of Kerala.

Indian Army Flood Relief Teams, troops from Southern Command carried out rescue operations in Kottickal #Kottayam they restored routes affected by land slides, recovered bodies and rescued stranded people.#WeCare @adgpi pic.twitter.com/wTro2KokOj — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) October 18, 2021

The casualties occurred on Saturday due to landslides and flash floods in the hilly areas of Kottayam and Idukki districts following heavy rains, officials said.

In the high range Idukki district, where a travel ban is in place due to inclement weather, District Collector Sheeba George said two persons are still missing. Meanwhile, PM Modi called Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation arising out of the rains. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also assured the centre's help to the state.

The Central Water Commission has issued an Orange alert for Manimala, Kallada, Achankovil, Neyyar and Karamana rivers of the state. The IMD has withdrawn the red alert and currently, there is a Yellow alert sounded for the south-central districts of the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said incessant rains are continuing at Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts.

"NDRF teams have been deployed to Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts. Directions have been issued to deploy five additional teams to Idukki, Kottayam, Kollam, Kannur and Palakkad districts," he said.

