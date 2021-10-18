Advertisement
Monday, Oct 18, 2021
WATCH: House In Kerala Collapses As Flash Floods Wreak Havoc

At least 22 people have reportedly lost their lives due to flash floods and landslides in Kerala following incessant rains on Saturday. Disturbing visuals of houses collapsing have gone viral.

House Collapsing during Kerala floods, on Saturday | Twitter

2021-10-18T16:42:29+05:30
Published: 18 Oct 2021, Updated: 18 Oct 2021 4:42 pm

Heavy rains wreaked havoc across parts of southern and central Kerala where flash floods and landslides have caused severe damage to life and property. At least 22 people have been reportedly killed in rain-related incidents since Saturday's downpour. Homes have crumbled down in several areas and images of devastation have been going viral on social media.

From videos of houses crumbling down and being borne away by the rushing floodwater to overflowing bridges, disturbing visuals of the damage caused by the floods have emerged on Twitter.

A bus got stuck in Kerala's Poonjar after the four shutters of Malamphuzha dam were opened, causing waterlogging. 

The sea king helicopter clicked photos of the situation of the flood. See this aerial view to look at the bigger picture.  The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) informed that it has incurred an estimated loss of Rs 13.67 crore due to the downpour in the state.

Earlier in the day, due to rising water levels in various dams due to heavy rains in the catchment areas and the eastern hilly regions of the state, the Kerala government issued alerts to the public that shutters of certain dams will be raised, resulting in an increase in water levels of rivers in the south and central Kerala.

Visuals captured by locals showed heavily waterlogged streets and overflowing bridges in several parts of the state.

Many visuals also depict the tremendous search and rescue operations being conducted across flood-stricken areas. The Indian Army came to the rescue as floods wreaked havoc in the state of Kerala.

The casualties occurred on Saturday due to landslides and flash floods in the hilly areas of Kottayam and Idukki districts following heavy rains, officials said.

In the high range Idukki district, where a travel ban is in place due to inclement weather, District Collector Sheeba George said two persons are still missing. Meanwhile, PM Modi called Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation arising out of the rains. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also assured the centre's help to the state.

The Central Water Commission has issued an Orange alert for Manimala, Kallada, Achankovil, Neyyar and Karamana rivers of the state. The IMD has withdrawn the red alert and currently, there is a Yellow alert sounded for the south-central districts of the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said incessant rains are continuing at Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts.

"NDRF teams have been deployed to Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts. Directions have been issued to deploy five additional teams to Idukki, Kottayam, Kollam, Kannur and Palakkad districts," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

