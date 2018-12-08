﻿
Watch: Gurgaon Teacher Puts Cellotape On Mouths Of LKG Students To Keep Them Quiet, Suspended

In the video, the teacher is purportedly seen putting cellotape across the mouths of two four-year-old students -- one boy and one girl -- during a class.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 December 2018
Watch: Gurgaon Teacher Puts Cellotape On Mouths Of LKG Students To Keep Them Quiet, Suspended
Watch: Gurgaon Teacher Puts Cellotape On Mouths Of LKG Students To Keep Them Quiet, Suspended
2018-12-08T18:32:37+0530

In a shocking case of brutality against children's, a woman teacher of a private school in Gurgaon put cellotape across the mouths of two LKG children to keep them quiet during a class.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the teacher is purportedly seen putting cellotape across the mouths of two four-year-old students -- one boy and one girl -- during a class.

WATCH

Based on a complaint of the parents of the two students, the school management immediately suspended the teacher.

"On the complaint of students' parents, we had taken strict action and suspended the teacher," Gururaj, the school principal said.

The woman teacher claimed that the students were disturbing the entire class and they sometimes used filthy language.

PTI

Gurgaon Schools Students Crime Investigation/Enquiry National

