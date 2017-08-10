Watch: Govt Primary School in UP Turns Into 'Dance Bar' For Birthday of Village Head

Coming back to work after a long weekend, teachers of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh were welcomed by an unusual site of after-party-litter and liquor bottles on the school premises Tuesday morning,

The school, as it turns out, had been transformed into a dance party venue on Monday evening when relatives of a local village head decided to celebrate his birthday.

#WATCH: Government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur turned into a 'dance bar' by locals on the night of #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/NGz8YypQCc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2017

The school at Tetraihiya Kala Khurd in Jamalpur was closed on Monday due to the festival of Rakshabhandan but opened in the evening for an entirely different purpose.

A programme attended by village heads of nearby areas took place in the school premises where a dance act was also organised to celebrate the occasion of the birthday of village head Ramkesh Yadav.

The video of the same has gone viral, and also shows the village heads trying to match their steps with the dancers as well as showering money on girls.

Assistant teacher Ashok Kumar has informed the basic shiksha adhikari Praveen Kumar Tiwari about the incident and a probe has been ordered for the same, reports the Hindustan Times.

"It is a very serious and highly objectionable move. The BEO has been asked to prepare a detailed report in the matter,” Tiwari told Hindustan Times.