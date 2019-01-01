﻿
What better way to welcome the new year than by witnessing some blistering sixes and maniac cartwheel goal celebration?

Outlook Web Bureau 01 January 2019
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
There's no hectic sporting fixture on the first day of 2019, but cricket and football ushered in the new year with notable Big Bash League (BBL) and Premier League (EPL) match-ups in Australia and England respectively.

And what better way to welcome the new year than by witnessing some blistering sixes and maniac cartwheel goal celebration? Down Under, a certain Max Bryant hit the first six of 2019 early on Tuesday in a BBL while in England, Jamie Vardy scored the opening goal of a new calendar year.

Watch both the firsts here:

Bryant, 19, played a quick-fire 18-ball knock, scoring 34 runs with the help of five fours and two sixes. But he ended up on the losing side as Sydney Sixers chased down Brisbane Heat's 164/7 with three balls to spare at Carrara.

In an EPL match at Goodison Park, Vardy scored a 58th minute to give visiting Leicester City a nervy 1-0 win over Everton.

