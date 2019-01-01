There's no hectic sporting fixture on the first day of 2019, but cricket and football ushered in the new year with notable Big Bash League (BBL) and Premier League (EPL) match-ups in Australia and England respectively.

And what better way to welcome the new year than by witnessing some blistering sixes and maniac cartwheel goal celebration? Down Under, a certain Max Bryant hit the first six of 2019 early on Tuesday in a BBL while in England, Jamie Vardy scored the opening goal of a new calendar year.

Watch both the firsts here:

Max Bryant launched the first six of 2019 and IT. WAS. HUGE!#BBL08 | @Weet_Bix pic.twitter.com/6ENGgtkeu5 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 1, 2019

Bryant, 19, played a quick-fire 18-ball knock, scoring 34 runs with the help of five fours and two sixes. But he ended up on the losing side as Sydney Sixers chased down Brisbane Heat's 164/7 with three balls to spare at Carrara.

In an EPL match at Goodison Park, Vardy scored a 58th minute to give visiting Leicester City a nervy 1-0 win over Everton.