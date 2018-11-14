WATCH: Drunk Woman Passenger Abuses Air India Crew After Being Denied Alcohol, Held

A drunk woman was held on Tuesday for verbally abusing an Air India crew member over denial of extra alcohol on-board.

In a video clip recorded by another cabin crew member, the woman can be heard using expletives several times.

"I am a f**king international lawyer." "Rich Indian f**king money grabbing b**tard." "You f**king stupid c**t," the woman said (in the video clip).

According to the reports, the incident took place on November 10 on-board Air India flight AI-131.

Reports added that the woman was served two bottles of wine by the crew but when she asked for more, the crew denied.

"When she demanded yet another bottle, the crew declined. She then threatened to push over the dessert trolley. She saw an open bottle of wine on it and took it without permission," The Times of India quoted a source as saying.

India Today report added, that the woman didn't just stop after abusing the crew, she went to the pilot and apparently spit at him before directing her anger at a woman crew member. "I'll turn you inside f**king out. You f**king stupid c**t," she yelled.

Earlier, Air India was in the headlines when a pilot of the airline failed to pass the pre-flight alcohol test.

On Tuesday, Air India's Director for Operations Capt Arvind Kathpalia was removed from his post by the government while the national carrier announced a probe against him, a day after aviation regulator DGCA suspended his flying licence for three years for failure to clear a pre-flight alcohol test.

Capt Amitabh Singh, currently Executive Director for Training, has been given additional charge of the post, a Civil Aviation Ministry order stated, while noting that the action was taken against Kathpalia due to "failure to course correct" even after earlier suspension of flying licence for three months in February 2017 for skipping breath analyser test.

He was grounded by the airline on Sunday after he tested positive for alcohol in two breath analyser (BA) tests before he was to operate Air India's New Delhi-London flight.