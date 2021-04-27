Watch: Ambulance Driver Takes A Break From Covid Duty And Joins Wedding Procession For A Dance

For essential service providers, who have been at the forefront, tackling the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in the country, the second wave of the pandemic has had a disastrous impact on their mental and physical health.

While the plight of doctors and nurses, who have had to work overtime amid increasing patient inflow, has gained some coverage, the issues faced by other essential and frontline workers have not been addressed widely.

Amid this, a viral video of an ambulance driver jumping out of his vehicle and joining a marriage procession to shake a leg has melted the hearts of many netizens.

In a 35-second clip that has been widely shared on social media, we can see a man donned in a PPE kit dancing to the beats of a wedding procession, while maintaining his distance from other guests.

The man in the PPE kit is an ambulance driver, Mahesh, carrying Covid patients for a while.

As a marriage procession passed from this hospital in Uttarakhand, Mahesh tried to reduce the stress by dancing in the procession.

He has been identified as one Mahesh, who works as an ambulance driver in Uttarakhand.

According to News18, the incident occurred outside the Sushila Tiwari Medical College on Monday night in Haldwani, a city located about 280 km from Dehradun.

Mahesh, who has been working 18-hour-long shifts, decided to join the guests at the wedding procession because he heeded a break, News18 reported.

