April 27, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Watch: Ambulance Driver Takes A Break From Covid Duty And Joins Wedding Procession For A Dance

Watch: Ambulance Driver Takes A Break From Covid Duty And Joins Wedding Procession For A Dance

A viral video of an ambulance driver in Uttarakhand dancing along with a wedding procession to take a ‘break’ during his 18-hour-long Covid shift has brought a smile on the faces of many netizens

Outlook Web Bureau 27 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Watch: Ambulance Driver Takes A Break From Covid Duty And Joins Wedding Procession For A Dance
A viral video of an ambulance driver in Uttarakhand dancing along with a wedding procession to take a ‘break’ during his 18-hour-long Covid shift has brought a smile on the faces of many netizens
Video grab
Watch: Ambulance Driver Takes A Break From Covid Duty And Joins Wedding Procession For A Dance
outlookindia.com
2021-04-27T19:08:54+05:30
Also read

For essential service providers, who have been at the forefront, tackling the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in the country, the second wave of the pandemic has had a disastrous impact on their mental and physical health.

While the plight of doctors and nurses, who have had to work overtime amid increasing patient inflow, has gained some coverage, the issues faced by other essential and frontline workers have not been addressed widely.

Amid this, a viral video of an ambulance driver jumping out of his vehicle and joining a marriage procession to shake a leg has melted the hearts of many netizens.

In a 35-second clip that has been widely shared on social media, we can see a man donned in a PPE kit dancing to the beats of a wedding procession, while maintaining his distance from other guests.

He has been identified as one Mahesh, who works as an ambulance driver in Uttarakhand.
According to News18, the incident occurred outside the Sushila Tiwari Medical College on Monday night in Haldwani, a city located about 280 km from Dehradun.

Mahesh, who has been working 18-hour-long shifts, decided to join the guests at the wedding procession because he heeded a break, News18 reported.

 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Delhi Govt Failed To Address Logistical Issues To Procure Medical Oxygen: Centre

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttarakhand COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos