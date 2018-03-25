The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
25 March 2018 Last Updated at 3:44 pm National

Watch: 3D Animated Video Of PM Modi Doing Yoga

Addressing the nation in his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister lauded people who made the video and shared the same too.
Outlook Web Bureau
Watch: 3D Animated Video Of PM Modi Doing Yoga
Screen Grab
Watch: 3D Animated Video Of PM Modi Doing Yoga
outlookindia.com
2018-03-25T15:46:47+0530

A 3D animation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi depicting 'Trikonasana' (the triangle posture) yoga was released on Sunday.

Addressing the nation in his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister lauded people who made the video and shared the same too.

Prime Minister Modi also said efforts are being extensively undertaken to make health care accessible and affordable for the common man.

Advertisement opens in new window

 

He also appealed all the listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat' to provide this information about Jan Anshadhi Kendras to the needy ones as it will cut their expense on medicines.

"Presently, more than 3,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country and more than 800 medicines are being made available there at an affordable price. More such centres are being opened," Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said, "The cost of heart stent for heart patients has been reduced by 85 per cent. Knee implants cost has also been regulated and reduced by 50 to 70 per cent."

Advertisement opens in new window

Prime Minister Modi informed, "Under 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana', the Government of India and insurance companies will jointly provide 5 lakh rupees for treatment to about 10 crore families or say 50 crore citizens per year."

He said MBBS seats have been increased to about 68,000 in the present 479 medical colleges.

"New AIIMS are being opened in various states with a view to providing better treatment and health facilities to people across the country. One new medical college will be set up for every three districts. A target has been fixed to make the country TB-free by 2025. This is an enormous task. Your cooperation is needed to create public awareness. All of us will need to make united efforts to become TB-free," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Yoga BJP National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Four Indian Forest Service Probationary Officers Attacked By Suspected Goons In Rajkot
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters