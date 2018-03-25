Watch: 3D Animated Video Of PM Modi Doing Yoga

A 3D animation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi depicting 'Trikonasana' (the triangle posture) yoga was released on Sunday.

Addressing the nation in his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister lauded people who made the video and shared the same too.

Prime Minister Modi also said efforts are being extensively undertaken to make health care accessible and affordable for the common man.

He also appealed all the listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat' to provide this information about Jan Anshadhi Kendras to the needy ones as it will cut their expense on medicines.

"Presently, more than 3,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country and more than 800 medicines are being made available there at an affordable price. More such centres are being opened," Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said, "The cost of heart stent for heart patients has been reduced by 85 per cent. Knee implants cost has also been regulated and reduced by 50 to 70 per cent."

Prime Minister Modi informed, "Under 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana', the Government of India and insurance companies will jointly provide 5 lakh rupees for treatment to about 10 crore families or say 50 crore citizens per year."

He said MBBS seats have been increased to about 68,000 in the present 479 medical colleges.

"New AIIMS are being opened in various states with a view to providing better treatment and health facilities to people across the country. One new medical college will be set up for every three districts. A target has been fixed to make the country TB-free by 2025. This is an enormous task. Your cooperation is needed to create public awareness. All of us will need to make united efforts to become TB-free," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)