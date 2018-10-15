﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Watch: 20-Year-Old Hazratullah Zazai Hits Six Sixes In An Over, Equals Fastest T20 Half-Century

Watch: 20-Year-Old Hazratullah Zazai Hits Six Sixes In An Over, Equals Fastest T20 Half-Century

Only Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh and Ross Whiteley have managed the feat in the history of the game.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 October 2018
Watch: 20-Year-Old Hazratullah Zazai Hits Six Sixes In An Over, Equals Fastest T20 Half-Century
Screengrab/Twitter (@APLT20official)
Watch: 20-Year-Old Hazratullah Zazai Hits Six Sixes In An Over, Equals Fastest T20 Half-Century
outlookindia.com
2018-10-15T11:44:34+0530
Related Stories

Flambouyant Afghanistan batsman Hazratullah Zazai became the sixth batsman to hit six sixes in an over en route to joint-fastest T20 fifty on Sunday.

Zazai, 20, achieved one of the rare feats in the game of cricket in a Premier League (APL) Twenty 20 match between Balkh Legends and Kabul Zwanan at Sharjah.

Left-arm spinner Abdullah Mazari was the bowler who bore the brunt of Zazai’s fury. Abdullah went on to concede 37 runs in the over, thanks to a wide.

Playing for Zwanan, the 20-year-old also equalled the record of fastest T20 half-century, reaching the mark in 12 balls against the Legends.

The record for the fastest T20 half-century was jointly held by Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle, who was opening for the Legends in the match.

Watch it here, courtesy Afghanistan Premier League:

Only Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh and Ross Whiteley have managed the feat in the history of the game.

He is the third player, after Yuvraj and Whiteley, to do it in a Twenty20 match.

Relive Yuvraj's six sixes here:

Yuvraj had hit six sixes off a Stuart Broad over to move to a 12-ball half-century in 2007. A decade later, Whiteley did it against Karl Craver in a Worcestershire vs Yorkshire match.

However, Hazratullah's feat came in a losing cause as Kabul Zwanan lost to Balkh Legends by 21 runs, chasing a stiff 245-run target.

Gayle had hammered 80 off 48 balls for Balkh Legends and his innings included as many as 10 sixes. His team scored 244 for six in 20 overs while Zwanan managed 223 for seven.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau UAE Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Gurugram Shooting: Mother, Cousin Of Gunman Detained For Interrogation
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters