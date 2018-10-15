Flambouyant Afghanistan batsman Hazratullah Zazai became the sixth batsman to hit six sixes in an over en route to joint-fastest T20 fifty on Sunday.

Zazai, 20, achieved one of the rare feats in the game of cricket in a Premier League (APL) Twenty 20 match between Balkh Legends and Kabul Zwanan at Sharjah.

Left-arm spinner Abdullah Mazari was the bowler who bore the brunt of Zazai’s fury. Abdullah went on to concede 37 runs in the over, thanks to a wide.

Playing for Zwanan, the 20-year-old also equalled the record of fastest T20 half-century, reaching the mark in 12 balls against the Legends.

The record for the fastest T20 half-century was jointly held by Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle, who was opening for the Legends in the match.

Watch it here, courtesy Afghanistan Premier League:

This match today is all about making new records. The flamboyant batsman Hazratullah Zazai has smacked 6 sixes in an over. Got his fifty in just 12 balls. #APLT20 @ACBofficials #BalkhVsKabul pic.twitter.com/KN1s5MJY5y — Afghanistan Premier League T20 (@APLT20official) October 14, 2018

Only Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh and Ross Whiteley have managed the feat in the history of the game.

He is the third player, after Yuvraj and Whiteley, to do it in a Twenty20 match.

Relive Yuvraj's six sixes here:

Yuvraj had hit six sixes off a Stuart Broad over to move to a 12-ball half-century in 2007. A decade later, Whiteley did it against Karl Craver in a Worcestershire vs Yorkshire match.

However, Hazratullah's feat came in a losing cause as Kabul Zwanan lost to Balkh Legends by 21 runs, chasing a stiff 245-run target.

Gayle had hammered 80 off 48 balls for Balkh Legends and his innings included as many as 10 sixes. His team scored 244 for six in 20 overs while Zwanan managed 223 for seven.