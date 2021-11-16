'WassupDubai' Head Honcho Rajiv Balani Has Emerged As A Leading Media And Entertainment Professional Of The Present Time

We have come across various professionals who have done extremely well in their respective areas of work. Their immense passion and dedication have brought them to the forefront of the industries they represent, and such dynamic personalities have ruled their work zones with élan. We have one such media professional who has taken his work to the next level and is today known as one of the best in the industry. He is Rajiv Balani, known amongst Dubai media and entertainment circles as one of the best in business.

His incredible event management and promotion skills have earned him a top position today, and there's no doubt that his work is rated as one of the best ones he can find in the region. His expertise lies in event management, marketing, promotions and artist management. Many big events held in Dubai have his expert hands behind them, which is why his name shines bright amongst professionals holding expertise in this field. He owns 'WassupDubai', which promotes the region through various events held across the country. Multiple marketing and promotional channels like SMS marketing, email marketing and social media marketing reach the right audiences.

He says that his company handles various events, including corporate and commercial events, product launches, and promotional events. They also specialize in artists, DJs and talent management, which has made them emerge as industry leaders in the UAE. For more than a decade, he has been providing exemplary services, making him a recognized and credible name in the industry today. "The UAE markets are vast and untapped, and proper strategies have to be implemented to bring out the best results. Through my company, I'm trying to bring out what works best for the region. I have succeeded in it to a great extent and hopefully am looking forward to more quality work in the near future," concluded Balani.

