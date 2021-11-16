Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

'WassupDubai' Head Honcho Rajiv Balani Has Emerged As A Leading Media And Entertainment Professional Of The Present Time

His vast experience backed by his excellent work around the events and artist management sphere has taken him to the next level.

'WassupDubai' Head Honcho Rajiv Balani Has Emerged As A Leading Media And Entertainment Professional Of The Present Time

Trending

'WassupDubai' Head Honcho Rajiv Balani Has Emerged As A Leading Media And Entertainment Professional Of The Present Time
outlookindia.com
2021-11-16T15:04:29+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 3:04 pm

We have come across various professionals who have done extremely well in their respective areas of work. Their immense passion and dedication have brought them to the forefront of the industries they represent, and such dynamic personalities have ruled their work zones with élan. We have one such media professional who has taken his work to the next level and is today known as one of the best in the industry. He is Rajiv Balani, known amongst Dubai media and entertainment circles as one of the best in business.

His incredible event management and promotion skills have earned him a top position today, and there's no doubt that his work is rated as one of the best ones he can find in the region. His expertise lies in event management, marketing, promotions and artist management. Many big events held in Dubai have his expert hands behind them, which is why his name shines bright amongst professionals holding expertise in this field. He owns 'WassupDubai', which promotes the region through various events held across the country. Multiple marketing and promotional channels like SMS marketing, email marketing and social media marketing reach the right audiences.

He says that his company handles various events, including corporate and commercial events, product launches, and promotional events. They also specialize in artists, DJs and talent management, which has made them emerge as industry leaders in the UAE. For more than a decade, he has been providing exemplary services, making him a recognized and credible name in the industry today. "The UAE markets are vast and untapped, and proper strategies have to be implemented to bring out the best results. Through my company, I'm trying to bring out what works best for the region. I have succeeded in it to a great extent and hopefully am looking forward to more quality work in the near future," concluded Balani.

To know more about him, follow him on Instagram: www.instagram.como/rajivbalani.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Producer Oshan Raj Proved That Hard Work And Faith In Yourself Assists You In Achieving The Goal You Want

Producer Oshan Raj Proved That Hard Work And Faith In Yourself Assists You In Achieving The Goal You Want

Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa Is A Prominent Icon Who Is Known For His Multi-Talents

EdTech Startup EdSarrthi Helps Repeaters To Bridge Knowledge To Crack Competitive Examinations

Tethereum (T99): Investing In The New Risk-Free Coin, We Provide You More Options To Invest Without Losing Time And Money.

Captain Rohaneet Singh Raina's Journey In The Aviation Industry Is All About Perseverance And Dedication

Top 10 IT Staff Augmentation Services In The World 2022

FAARMS - An Amazon For The Farming Community Founded By Ex-Bankers Taranbir Singh & Alok Duggal

Assiduus Global Eliminates Biggest Obstacles Brands Encounter To Propel Rapid Business Expansion

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Aces High

Aces High

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Shivam Sadana Stuns Everyone With His Hot Style In His Punjabi Single ‘Soniye Kyun’

Shivam Sadana Stuns Everyone With His Hot Style In His Punjabi Single ‘Soniye Kyun’

Famous Bridal Fashion Designer Isha Multani Taking Her Collection To New Horizons

Famous Bridal Fashion Designer Isha Multani Taking Her Collection To New Horizons

Mohd Badar Says ‘It's So Remarkable And Fantastic To Be Able To Relive The Glitz And Splendour Of A Live Event’

Mohd Badar Says ‘It's So Remarkable And Fantastic To Be Able To Relive The Glitz And Splendour Of A Live Event’

Vicky Gawande, Founder & CEO Of Arc Technologies And Institutions, Highlights The IT Industry's Booming Employment Market Following The Epidemic

Vicky Gawande, Founder & CEO Of Arc Technologies And Institutions, Highlights The IT Industry's Booming Employment Market Following The Epidemic

Read More from Outlook

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Thufail PT / Manjamma Jogathi is today known as Matha B Manjamma Jogathi, the transgender dancer who received Padma Shri for her contribution to art.

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

Anshika Ravi / Three years after Me Too, there is still a toxic myth we teach ourselves: If we don’t remember it, it probably did not happen.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

Soumitra Bose / Kane Williamson will return as captain for the two-match Test series. Tim Southee will lead in the three-match T20I series.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement