Did Not Get Ticket Despite Rahul Gandhi's Assurance: Vyapam Whistleblower

In its fourth list released on Wednesday, the Congress had named 29 candidates including the brother-in-law of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sanjay Singh Masani.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 November 2018
Dr Anand Rai said that he was denied a ticket to fight the upcoming Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh by Congress despite party President Rahul Gandhi's assurance.
The Congress has denied ticket to Vyapam scam whistleblower Dr Anand Rai for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to the media, Rai said, "I have not been given a ticket to fight elections even though Rahul Gandhi had assured me of it. It was only because of me that the Congress's Sanjeev Saxena (Vyapam accused) was not given a ticket."

Meanwhile, Saxena told media, "I am innocent and the truth will come out. For now, I will work towards strengthening the Congress. For once, I felt that I have been betrayed but now I feel that I should walk behind those with bigger issues."

The Congress on Thursday night released its sixth and final list for the November 28 Assembly polls in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, nominating its OBC face Arun Yadav against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh in Budhni seat in Sehore district.

The BJP also announced its fourth and final list of seven candidates for the polls.

The Congress left one seat, Jatara, for its ally Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).

With an apparent objective to tie down Chouhan in his bastion Budhni, the opposition party picked up former Union Minister and former MP Congress chief Yadav as his opponent.

Yadav community accounts for a large number of votes, nearly twice that of Kirars, an OBC community to which Chouhan belongs, a source in Sehore district said.

Chouhan has been elected from Budhni thrice in a row.

Agencies

Outlook Web Bureau Bhopal Vyapam Assembly Elections 2018 Congress National

