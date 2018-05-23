The Website
23 May 2018 National

Warden Dresses Up As Ghost, 'Molests' Girls At Night In Uttar Pradesh School

Outlook Web Bureau
Warden Dresses Up As Ghost, 'Molests' Girls At Night In Uttar Pradesh School
Warden Dresses Up As Ghost, 'Molests' Girls At Night In Uttar Pradesh School
Students of Kasturba Gandhi school on Tuesday accused their warden of dressing up as a ghost and molesting them at night.

The girl students also alleged that the warden walks around the premises mysteriously and touches them inappropriately. They have written a complaint to the District Magistrate against the warden.

However, the accused warden Poonam Bharti has denied the charges and demanded an investigation in the matter.

"I've demanded investigation in this matter and have also told the authorities to check the CCTV footage. The truth will automatically be out," Bharti said.

The basic Shiksha Adhikari of Meerut, Satendra Kumar has said that school's district coordinator and block education officer will investigate the matter.

ANI

