'War Thirsty' US President And His 'Gangster-Like Moves' Seeking Domination: North Korea

North Korea has called on its citizens to be ready for a nation-wide struggle against "war thirsty" US President Donald Trump and his "gangster-like moves for domination and aggression."

"The US gangster-like moves for domination, subjugation, aggression and war are getting even more reckless and dangerous in the wake of the frenzy of war thirsty (US President Donald) Trump who spat out the remarks of 'total destruction of North Korea' without hesitation," a spokesman for the National Peace Committee of North Korea said, as cited by state-run KCNA agency.

"The pro-US traitors and confrontation maniacs in South Korea are fanning up such war hysteria of the US," the statement added.

Pyongyang also slammed the 64-year-old "mutual defense treaty" between the US and South Korea. The treaty, signed in 1953, allows Washington to station military forces in South Korea.

The treaty is an "aggressive and traitorous war document" which helps Washington to keep its "imperialist aggression forces" in South Korea, the North said.

South Korea and United States will conduct joint drills to detect, track, and intercept ballistic missiles, in addition to anti-submarine warfare training, Yonhap News agency reported.

USS Ronald Reagan, with nearly 80 aircraft on board, was in the South China Sea on its way to the shores of US ally South Korea.

Recently, Russian lawmakers visited North Korea and claimed that Kim Jong un is also planning to test a new long-range missile

"They even gave us mathematical calculations that they believe prove that their missile can hit the west coast of the United States," Anton Morozov, Russia Today quoted a member of the Russian parliament's international affairs committee, as saying.

The US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley had said that North Korea is "begging for war" after North Korea carried out its sixth and by far most powerful nuclear test .(ANI)