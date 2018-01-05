Walls Of Haj House In Lucknow Painted Saffron, UP Minister Says It's An Energetic And Bright Looking Colour

A controversy has erupted after the exterior walls of Haj House in Lucknow were painted saffron.

Haj houses act as transit and facilitation point for pilgrims going to Mecca from Uttar Pradesh.

However, Mohsin Raza, UP Minister, has defended the government's move.

"There is no need for controversy in such things, saffron is an energetic and bright looking colour, the building looks beautiful. Opposition has no big issues against us so they raise inconsequential things," Mohsin Raza said on Haj House being painted saffron.

The move has been objected by Opposition parties and Muslims, who have accused the government of deliberately hurting religious sentiments, reported India Today.

Last year, in October, Uttar Pradesh chief secretariat annex building known as Annexe and Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan was painted saffron.

Estate Department Officer Yogesh Kumar Shukla had said that it was not mandatory to use saffron particularly and should not be taken with a negative approach.

Saffron colour was used at many places in the state after Yogi Adityanath took charge as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. From electric poles to state buses, booklets and posters to towels, even on the chairs he sits for meetings or conferences is saffron, the report adds.