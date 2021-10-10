Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Wall Collapse Kills Five Of One Family In Telangana

According to the officials, the incident occurred in Kothapally village on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Some villagers informed police about the incident this morning.

Representational Image | PTI

2021-10-10T16:09:10+05:30
Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 4:09 pm

Police confirmed death of a couple and their three children owing to a wall collapse while two other kids suffered minor injuries in Jogulamba Gadwal district, on Sunday.

According to the officials, the incident occurred in Kothapally village on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Some villagers informed police about the incident this morning.

The partition wall in the hut collapsed on the seven family members who were asleep, killing five of them on the spot, a senior police official told PTI over phone.

The two other children were rescued and have been admitted to a state-run hospital with minor injuries, he said. Asked if the collapse was due to the rains, the police official said it was not so and the wall was apparently in a dilapidated condition.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over the incident, an official release said.

Following directions from the Chief Minister, state Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy announced ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased.
Officials were further directed to identify dilapidated houses and structures in villages, the release added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Hyderabad Wall Collapse Andhra Pradesh Wall Collapse Andhra Pradesh National
