07 January 2018

Wait For The 'Noida Jinx' Effect: Akhilesh Yadav Tells Modi And Yogi

"Noida jinx" is a superstitious belief among political parties and chief ministers in UP that a person who goes to Noida during his or her chief ministership loses the next elections.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today said the effect of the "Noida Jinx" on PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be seen in the coming years after the duo recently visited the place.  

Yadav was referring to the latest visit of the prime minister and UP chief minister to the NCR region.

"Noida jinx" is a superstitious belief among political parties and chief ministers in UP that a person who goes to Noida during his or her chief ministership loses the next elections.

Adityanath, along with the prime minister, went to Noida recently to inaugurate a 12-km stretch of the Kalkaji Mandir- Botanical Garden segment of Delhi Metro's new Magenta Line.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav said, "I believed in the jinx. It's good that both - the chief minister and the prime minister - visited there, now its impact is to be seen".

The former chief minister said the impact of the jinx was "visible".

"I saw in pictures that he (Yogi) could not flag off or press the button to start metro services," Yadav said.

The "Noida jinx" took root after chief minister Veer Bahadur Singh had to step down in June 1988 a few days after he returned from Noida.

In 2013, former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav did not attend the Asian Development Bank Summit organised in Noida, when then prime minister Manmohan Singh was the chief guest.

Before him, politicians like Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh too avoided going to Noida when they were chief ministers of the state.

